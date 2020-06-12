Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given a slight leeway to his players said that they don’t have to be at the “highest level” football-wise from the very first day. However, he demanded the right attitude and readiness when Premier League resumes next week after a gap of more than three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yes, from the first day it looked really good. Shape is important, form and things like this are important of course, but it is attitude,” the club’s official website.

“It is work-rate. It is things like, ‘are you ready to go for these kind of things?’ In the first game, we don’t have to be football-wise on our highest level, but we need to show that we are ready for competition, that we are ready to defend, that we are ready to find solutions to solve problems or find solutions for difficult situations,” he added.

The Champions League-winning manager was also seen speaking about the new protocols laid under the Project Restart of Premier League. He said that although everything seemed different they wanted to focus entirely on football.

“Yes, everything is different. The boys now go home and they didn’t have a shower. It was raining before the game, so that would have been funny if there had been really hard rain and then you drive home in your own car and you didn’t have a shower.

“We want to focus completely on football and whatever happens around the games, we just take it like it is. Can we shower? Yes, good. If not, no, let’s drive home and do it there – all these kind of things – and that’s why we want to get used to it, but it’s all good so far,” the former Borussia Dortmund coach added.