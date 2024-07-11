Jr Women, Men South Zone Hockey: Karnataka, TN, Andhra Pradesh make winning start

Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Andhra Pradesh won their respective matches in the women’s matches, while Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Karnataka were the victors in the men’s section on Day 1 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men South Zone Championship 2024, that started here on Wednesday.

In the opening match of the tournament, Hockey Karnataka defeated Telangana Hockey 6-0 in a women’s fixture. Disha M. (8’, 36’) and Rakshita J. (11’, 55’) scored a double each while Thanisha R. (27’) and Meher Kaur Mehta (58’) also scored to complete the first victory of the competition for Karnataka.

In another women’s fixture, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Kerala Hockey 11-0. Anusuya (10’, 20’, 21’) and Roobini M. (38’, 42’, 50’) were the top scorers with hat-tricks. Nithya Rubini (15’), captain, Mumanja R. (19’), Kaviya V. (37’), Jayashalini (43’), and Dharshini P. (56’) also scored a goal each.

In the final women’s matchup of the day, Hockey Andhra Pradesh secured victory over Le Puducherry Hockey 23-0. Lalita Kothari (25’, 29’, 32’, 35’, 38’, 45’, 60’) was prolific in front of the goal, accumulating seven goals while Jhansi Bobbili (7’, 16’, 49’, 56’, 58’) was also in fine form with five goals to her name.

Yuvarani Thokala (13’, 15’, 58’), Kuppa Thulasi (27’, 27’), Ankitha Bommu (1’, 41’), Captain Harathi Lomada (20’, 34’) Sreevidya Thirumalasetty (18’, 51’) also scored for Andhra Pradesh.

Tamil Nadu overcome Telangana in men’s section

In an afternoon encounter that marked the beginning of the men’s competition, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu beat Telangana Hockey 5-2. Telangana Hockey took the lead Sujeet Rajbhar (15’) struck at the end of the first quarter. Nandha Kumar (31’) scored the equaliser for Tamil Nadu followed by goals from Gowtham K (37’), Sundarajith M. (41’), P. Kuberan (51’) and Vishal S. (52’).

Telangana Hockey scored a consolatory goal through Megavath Bhaskar (58) minutes before full-time.

In the second men’s fixture of the day, Hockey Karnataka defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 10-0. Pilla Akash Nageshwara Rao (15’, 44’), Prem Kumar (18’, 33’) and Dhruva B.S. (35’, 37’) scored braces while Hrithik Aiyappa (7’), Annam Shanmukha (8’), Akhil Aiyappa (29’), Raju Manoj Gayakwad (30’) scored a goal each for Karnataka.

The final men’s match of the day unfolded into a hard-fought encounter as Hockey Kerala drew Hockey Andhra Pradesh 4-4. Anish Minz (17’), Kolnati Sai Ram (29’), T. Yadav Ram (47’) and Akshay B.S. (51’) were the scorers for Kerala Hockey while Nadiminti Akhil Venkat (14’, 23’), Charan Kumar Kotte (24’), and Devatha Yaswant (32’) scored for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.