After Spurs striker Son Heung-min scored arguably the best goal of the Premier League this season on Saturday night against Burnley FC, Tottenham’s newly-appointed manager Jose Mourinho drew his comparison with Brazil legend Ronaldo.

During the match against Burnley, Son picked up the ball near his own box and ran the entire field, dribbling past numerous opponents players who tried to stop him, and slotted it into the back of the net.

The goal reminded Mourinho of the similar stunner scored by Ronaldo for Barcelona against Compostela in 1996.

The Portuguese was assistant to then Barca coach Bobby Robson at Camp Nou in the 1990s and witnessed the Brazilian Ronaldo netting one of the greatest goals of all time.

“The only thing that comes to my mind is the goal when I had the honour of being next to Sir Bobby Robson when Ronaldo scored a wonderful goal,” Mourinho said at his post-match news conference as quoted by Sportstar.

Talking about Son’s mindboggling goal on Saturday night, Mourinho said, “It is a tremendous goal. Even before this goal, my son calls him ‘Sonaldo’ after Ronaldo Luis Nazario’.”

From demanding the Puskas, the award for the best goal of the year, to drawing comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the football world is showering all kind of praises on Son’s goal.

Apart from Son, Harry Kane, Lucas Moura, and Mousa Sissoko scored to help Tottenham defeat Burnley 5-0 at home.

The victory meant Tottenham register their fourth victory in five matches under new coach Mourinho and climb back to the sixth position in the points table.