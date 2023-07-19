Who is Sam Kerr, Australian women footballer with Indian ancestry?

One of the top players to watch out for in the FIFA 2023 Women’s World Cup is Samantha May Kerr of Australia. And notably, she is of partial Indian ancestry from her father’s side. We will know more about it later.

Samantha May Kerr, is an Australian professional soccer player who currently captains the Matildas since 2019. She was born on September 10, 1993. She plays for Chelsea as a forward in the FA Women’s Super League. Popular as Sam Kerr, she is regarded by many as one of the greatest forwards in women’s football history. In addition to being the all-time highest scorer in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) in the United States as of 2022, Kerr is also the all-time best scorer for Australia in international competition.

She is the only women football player to have won the Golden Boot in three different leagues and on three different continents, including the FAWSL (Europe) in 2020–21 and 2021–22, the NWSL (North America) in 2017–18, and the W-League (Australia/New Zealand) in 2018–19.

Sam Kerr was born in East Fremantle, Perth. She is the daughter of Roger Kerr and Roxanne (née Regan). Her father, a professional Australian rules football player, was born in Kolkata to a featherweight pugilist English father and a basketball-playing Indian mother.

At present, she is in a relationship with Kristie Mewis, an American football player. Formerly she had a relationship with Nikki Stanton, a former colleague from Perth Glory and the Chicago Red Stars.

On November 13, 2019, WSL team Chelsea made the announcement that Kerr would sign a two-and-a-half-year contract to join the team for the second half of the 2019–20 FA WSL season. On January 5, 2020, Kerr made her Chelsea debut against Reading. Two weeks later, she scored her first goal against Arsenal. When Chelsea defeated Arsenal 2-1 in the League Cup Final, she earned her first trophy with the team.