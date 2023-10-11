J&K taekwondo player Danish Manzoor signs contract with Bulgarian combat sports tech company

Asian Games taekwondo: India’s campaign ends in round of 16
Tyagi and Maria reached Hangzhou with less than 24 hours to go for their bouts at the Asian Games. They were the only two Indian representatives in taekwondo at the Asian Games.
Indian Taekwondo team athlete Danish Manzoor of Jammu & Kashmir, signed a contract with a Bulgarian-based Combat Sports tech Company Fight Scout.
The duration of the contract will be one year starting from November, 2023 and Danish will be officially representing them at a global stage.
Danish has recently represented India in a historic first-ever World Taekwondo Octagon Diamond G4 Olympic Ranking event in Gangwon, South Korea, where he was ranked 5th.
He has previously competed at the Israel Open G2 ranking event and is eying for the next Olympics.
