Jr Women, Men North Zone Hockey: Haryana, Delhi win their matches on Day 5

Hockey Haryana and Delhi Hockey in their respective women’s fixtures while Hockey Haryana emerged victorious in the men’s fixtures on Day 5 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024 held here on Friday.

In an early morning women’s encounter, Shashi Khasa scored 13 goals as Hockey Haryana thrashed Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 30-0. Khasa scored in the 6’, 6’, 7’, 12’, 13’, 17’, 28’, 33’, 37’, 39’, 42’, 44’, 49’ and orchestrated the massive victory for Haryana.

Priyanka (9’, 10’, 22’, 23’), Diksha (35’, 47’, 51’), Ravina (2’, 20’), and Seema also found the back of the net repeatedly (31’, 41’), while Ritika (3’), Pooja Malik (26’), Ritika Mann (30’), Aditi (45’), Vanshika (57’) and Sakshi (60’) contributed a goal each.

Delhi beat Uttarakhand

The second women’s fixture of the day saw Delhi Hockey defeat Hockey Uttarakhand 6-3. Despite trailing early in the first quarter, Delhi secured the victory with goals from Nisha (33’, 50’), Nishu Rana (7’), Subham (15’), Sunaina (27’), and Anshika (36’). Raeen Kehkasha Ali (4’, 57’) and Aarti (48’) were the scorers for Hockey Uttarakhand.

Hockey Haryana down Delhi Hockey

In a crucial men’s quarter, Hockey Haryana defeated Delhi Hockey 8-3. Sunil (17’, 21’, 45’) and Vinay (7’, 44’) led the attack for Haryana along with goals from Rohit (16’), Kuldeep (41’) and Happy (51’). Delhi Hockey’s late thrust saw goals from Rahul (51’), Naitik Rana (5’) and Captain Afridi (59’).

In a late evening encounter on Thursday, Hockey Chandigarh routed Hockey Punjab 2-0. Gurjeet Singh (18’) gave Hockey Punjab the lead in the second quarter, and Misbah Khan (44’) doubled it soon after to complete the victory.