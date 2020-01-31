In a span of three days, another Twenty-20 International (T20I) match between India and New Zealand ended in a super over which was eventually won by the men in blue to extend the Kiwi players’ misery in super over.

From the World Cup final last year to the T20Is against India, the Blackcaps players have lost matches in super over from commanding positions. And if the World Cup final loss had the cricket universe sympathising for them, the two back-to-back defeats against India have made them the subject of humiliation on social media.

Like the third match, New Zealand at one stage were cruising to victory on Friday as well. But the failure of their batsmen to save wickets and complete the chase added with the brilliance of Indian bowlers conspired against New Zealand as they lost another super over.

Here’s how the fans on social media are reacting:

1. New Zealand in regular overs 2. New Zealand in super overs#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/QXECtVmiVF — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) January 31, 2020

New Zealand have to take responsibility to take care of Ian Smith’s health conditions.

Southee is the victim of another #SuperOver #shardulthakur 💪#INDvsNZ #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/vAko5nVusB — Manpreet Singh (@nagasingh4) January 31, 2020

Supar over again against new Zealand 😂😂😂

Now new Zealand be like… #NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/dpwMM86zTe — Piyush parasar (@piyushparasar6) January 31, 2020

Chasing a target of 14 runs in the Super Over, India got home with ease as Rahul scored 10 off 3 balls and skipper Virat Kohli gave the finishing touch.

Earlier, an excellent fifty from Manish Pandey powered India to 165 for 8 in 20 overs. Pandey scored runs 50 runs off 36 balls. His blitzkrieg included 3 fours. Meanwhile, KL Rahul, who scored 39 off 26, was the second-highest run-scorer for India.

Riding on half-centuries from Colin Munro (64 off 47) and Tim Seifert (57 off 39), New Zealand were well on top of the chase but an anti-climax saw the Kiwis score only 10 runs off the final 12 balls.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the penultimate over giving away just 4 runs. Following him, Shardul Thakur conceded just 6 runs in the final over to force a Super Over.