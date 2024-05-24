Jay Shah denies approaching former Aussie stalwarts for India head coach’s role

Rejecting claims of approaching former Australian cricketers to consider taking up the head coach’s role of the Indian team, BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday instead dropped hints of going for an Indian with a “deep understanding” of the country’s cricket structure, to succeed Rahul Dravid, who is unlikely to apply for a third stint after it culminates post the forthcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas.

Shah’s statement came a day after Australia legend Ricky Ponting, and former Aussie Test opener Justin Langer said that they had turned down approaches for the high-profile post. Both Ponting and Langer are associated with Indian Premier League franchises — Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively.

“Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer. The reports circulating in certain media sections are completely incorrect,” Shah said.

Advertisement

Shah said that the hunt for the national team’s head coach is a meticulous process, while insisting that having an in-depth knowledge of Indian domestic cricket would be an important criteria for appointing a new coach. He said the understanding would be crucial to “truly elevate Team India to the next level.”

“Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process. We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks,” he said.

Going by Shah’s statement, it seems that the BCCI is eyeing an Indian, and former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who is currently mentoring IPL 2024 finalists Kolkata Knight Riders, could be one of the frontrunners for the job. Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has also been linked to it.

Ponting had on Thursday claimed that he was approached for the role but he decided to decline as it did not fit with his “lifestyle” right now.

“I’d love to be a senior coach of a national team, but with the other things that I have in my life and wanting to have a bit of time at home…everyone knows if you take a job working with the Indian team you can’t be involved in an IPL team, so it would take that out of it as well,” Ponting had said.

Taking up the role also implies spending 10-11 months away from home but Ponting said his family seemed ready for it.

“…I had a whisper to my son about it, and I said, ‘Dad’s been offered the Indian coaching job’ and he said, ‘Just take it, dad, we would love to move over there for the next couple of years'”, Ponting said. “That’s how much they love being over there and the culture of cricket in India, but right now it probably doesn’t exactly fit into my lifestyle,” the former Aussie skipper quipped.

Meanwhile, Langer said he would “never say never” but at the same time revealed receiving crucial advice from LSG captain KL Rahul.

“It would be an amazing job. I also know that it’s an all-encompassing role, and having done it for four years with the Australian team, honestly, it’s exhausting,” Langer had said.

“And that’s the Australian job. You never say never. And the pressure of doing it in India… I was talking to KL Rahul and he said, ‘You know, if you think there’s pressure and politics in an IPL team, multiply that by a thousand, (that is) coaching India. That was a good bit of advice, I guess.

“It would be an awesome job, but not for me at the moment,” Langer added.

Describing the head coach’s position as the “most prestigious job” in international cricket and said it demands a high level of professionalism.

“When we talk about international cricket, no role is more prestigious than that of the head coach of the Indian cricket team. Team India commands the largest fan base globally, enjoying support that is truly unrivalled. Our rich history, passion for the game make this one of the most lucrative jobs in the world,” he said.

“The role demands a high level of professionalism as one gets to nurture some of the best cricketers in the world and an assembly line of talented cricketers to follow. Catering to the aspirations of a billion fans is a huge honour and the BCCI will pick the right candidate, capable of propelling Indian cricket forward,” the board secretary assured.

The BCCI has advertised for the position and the deadline for the applications is May 27, a day after the IPL 2024 final in Chennai.