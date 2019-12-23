In a recent development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday has announced the squad for the forthcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Australia prior to the tour of New Zealand.

India’s ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who had been out of action as he was nursing an injury, is all set to mark his return to International Cricket as he finds his name in the squads announced.

Notably, the Mumbai Indians sustained a stress fracture of the back and was spotted bowling at the nets ahead of India’s second ODI against West Indies in Visakhapatnam.

Shikhar Dhawan is also back in the team after being ruled out of the West Indies series owing to an injury. The same was announced by the chief selector MSK Prasad after a meeting of the five-member panel in New Delhi.

After a spectacular run of play in the 2019 calendar year, Rohit Sharma has been given an extended new-year break and has been rested for the three-match T2OI series against Sri Lanka. Apart from him, Mohammed Shami has also been rested from the next month’s T20 Series against Sri Lanka.

Squads:

India Squad (T20Is against Sri Lanka): Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

India Squad (ODI vs Australia): Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah.

India’s fixtures:

January 5: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I (Guwahati)

January 7: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I (Indore)

January 9: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I (Pune)

January 14: India vs Australia, 1st ODI (Mumbai)

January 17: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI (Rajkot)

January 19: India vs Australia, 3rd ODI (Bengaluru)