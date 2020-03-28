According to former India opener and domestic legend Wasim Jaffer, country’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is currently the best T20I bowler in the world.

Jaffer on Saturday invited fans for a question-answer session and assured them of an honest reply.

One of the fans asked the domestic legend, “Best Bowler in T20?”

To this, Jaffer replied: “At present, Jasprit Bumrah.”

Notably, number 2 ODI bowler Bumrah has been under the scanner post his return from a stress fracture. The bowler has not been at his usual best in the matches post his most recent injury.

Talking about Jaffer, the right-handed batsman announced his retirement from all forms of the game in early March this year. A veteran of 260 first-class games, Jaffer also played 31 Test matches and 2 ODIs for India. Having started off with Mumbai, the opener moved to Vidarbha before the 2015-16 season.

Playing for Vidarbha, while Jaffer became the first player to play in 150 Ranji Trophy games in 2019, he also had a brilliant run in the 2018-19 season, scoring 1037 runs at an average of 69.13 with four hundreds and a highest score of 206.