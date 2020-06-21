West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase is aiming at scoring at least one century in their forthcoming three-match Test series in England. Chase had earlier scored one century in West Indies’ win over England last year.

“Once you do well in England, I think your stock as a cricketer goes up on the international scene,” he said in a video conference with reporters from the team’s training base at Old Trafford. (via IANS)

“I’ve always wanted to score a century in England. I scored a century against England in the Caribbean, but I would love to get one in England. As I said, when you score hundreds in England, I think, as a batsman people take you more serious and rate you a bit higher. I’m looking to have a good series with the bat, score as many runs as possible. I will not be happy if I don’t get at least one century.”

“It’s fair to say that we haven’t had the best time as a top order,” Chase said.

“But I think some of the guys have played 30 or more Test matches, so the guys are experienced and know how to get runs at that level – so we are ever-improving. It’s just for us to get that confidence and belief back in our batting in the top order and I think that will be fine because the guys know they have the ability,” he added.

The series will mark the resumption of a cricket amid the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the entire cricketing calendar to a standstill since mid-march.