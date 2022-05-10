NZ’s Henry Nicholls faces injury scare ahead of England tour

New Zealand batter Henry Nicholls was injured just before the team’s departure to England.

Nicholls will have a scan on his right calf after injuring it during running drills in Mount Maunganui before flying out this weekend. His availability should be known within the next day or so.

“He’s having an MRI scan later today, so we’ll know more after that as to the extent of it. But he’s got it strapped up and I guess the next 24 to 48 hours will give us an indication of how serious that is,” said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Nicholls is a key member of New Zealand’s Test squad. He has eight centuries in 46 games, with a 40.38 average.

New Zealand will play England in a three-match Test series in June, with the first match beginning on June 2 at Lord’s. Both teams will also play two warm-up games against each other at the end of May.

