Indian Super League heavyweights Bengaluru FC (BFC) and Chennaiyin FC will fight it out for their first win of the season when they resume their rivalry at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The defending champions Bengaluru have not been in their best form in the season so far while their rival team Chennaiyin FC are also facing similar kind of problems in the ongoing season. Bengaluru have managed three draws in the season so far and find themselves at the eight place in the points tally. Meanwhile, the Chennaiyin FC are at the bottom of the table after three matches.

A win on Sunday will be very important for both teams as it will help them head into the international break with at least a win against their name and will leave them feeling a lot better about their season so far.

One of the things that have been common in the campaign of both the teams so far is the fact that they both have not been in top goal-scoring form. While Bengaluru at least have a goal against their name, Chennaiyin FC are yet to open their account in the goals section.

However, there has been some positives for Bengaluru. They were pretty much in control of the game against Goa FC until an unfortunate tackle gave the opponents a penalty which they scored to equalise. Against Jamshedpur FC, the heroics from goalie Subrata Paul denied Bengaluru a goal against their name.

“Things like this happen in football. Sometimes it’s a question of things happening, but no real reason for it. It’s just numbers. It’s the same for Chennai. They haven’t scored for many games now, but they are going to change that for sure. We have created a lot of chances with different players and that is important,” said Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat.

However, BFC have been spot on in the defence department.

“We are working well with our team. I have seen that in the first three games. We have not been scoring goals, but we have been consistent with our performances,” he said.

On the other hand, the Chennaiyin FC helmed by John Gregory have a new forward line from the last season but they not been able to score a single goal in three matches.

“We actually played very well, especially in the last two home matches. We had 40 shots in two games, 20 in each game, and we know that we should have scored. We should have really got six points in those two games,” said Gregory.

“The rivalry between the two teams has been very strong since Bengaluru came into the league in 2016. Our fans and their fans enjoy this game because there is a lot at stake. We would like our first victory of the season and there is no better place than get it here (Bengaluru). It’s a little bit more than just a football match,” the Englishman added.

Interestingly, Chennaiyin FC last scored in a game against Bengaluru itself way back in February and it was the Tamil Nadu side which had got the better of Bengaluru 2-1 on that occasion.

Gregory and his men will hope to repeat that result but against their South Indian rivals Bengaluru FC, it will not be that easy.