East Bengal’s new coach Franciso Jose Bruto Da Costa has expressed his joy and said that it’s “an honour and privilege” to join the Kolkata giants as their new coach.

“I am happy to coach and it’s an honour and privilege to be a part of the East Bengal family,” Francisco, who had served as the deputy to coach Nelo Vingada at NorthEast United FC in 2016, told IANS on Thursday from Goa.

East Bengal have appointed Franciso Jose Bruto Da Costa as their coach for the next season. Da Costa will replace last season’s interim coach Mario Rivera, under whose guidance the Red and Gold brigade had finished runner-up in I-League.

Da Costa has served as the assistant manager of the Malaysian national team. He was also Nelo Vingada’s deputy at the NorthEast United FC in the 2016 season.

“East Bengal is delighted to confirm the signing of new coach Francisco Jose Bruto Da Costa,” the club said in a late night announcement on Wednesday on their official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, amid speculations of who their new investors will be, the Kolkata giants are all likely to miss the chance to enter the Indian Super League (ISL) in the upcoming season.

The development became quite evident after FSDL’s meeting with ISL clubs last week where the organisers presented the plan for the season featuring the ten teams.

East Bengal, who have got back their sporting rights in football-related affairs from their former investors Quess Corp after a lot of dilly-dallying from the latter, have repeatedly sounded optimistic about playing in the country’s top tier league this season.

The club has also been handed a lifeline by All India Football Federation (AIFF) as the governing body of football in the country decided to extend the I-League outfit’s deadline on the Club Licensing process till Friday.

With IANS inputs