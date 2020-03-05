After the India women made their maiden entry into the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle termed it as a reward for the Women in Blue as they topped their Group A table of the ongoing biennial event.

Notably, the first semifinal match between India and England at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 was abandoned due to rain. This implied that India advanced to the final of the tournament because they were the table-toppers of their group and England, meanwhile, walked out of the tournament with a heavy heart.

“Not the ideal way of making the final but as I said in my previous tweet, it is a reward for topping the table and playing outstanding cricket. To beat Australia and New Zealand was special,” said Bhogle on Twitter.

“And that means I get to see India play the final Melbourne. Delighted. Will be wonderful to see them win it. Will be quite an occasion at the gigantic MCG. On my way there,” he said in his following tweet.

The Harmapreet Kaur-led Indian team remained unbeaten in the four league matches played in the tournament.

In their first match, India had defeated Australia by 17 runs. The Women in Blue continued their dominance in the next game too as they thrashed Bangladesh by 18 runs. In the following match, India inched past New Zealand by 3 runs and later registered a 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the fourth and final match of the group stage.