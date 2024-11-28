India announce U19 women’s squads for triangular series against South Africa U19

The Women’s Selection Committee has picked India Women’s U19 A and B squads that will be part of the triangular series also featuring the South Africa U19 team on Wednesday. The triangular series between India U19-A, B, and South Africa U19 will act as preparation ahead of the upcoming Women’s U19 Asia Cup.

India have been placed with Pakistan and Nepal in Group A of the inaugural Women’s U19 Asia Cup, to be played in the 20-over format at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval in Malaysia from December 15-22. The Women’s U19 Asia Cup will serve as a key preparatory tournament for all Asian teams before the 2025 ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup, to be hosted by Malaysia from January 18 to February 2.

India are the reigning champions of the Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, after winning the inaugural edition in 2023 in South Africa.

A Squad vice-captain G. Trisha, Hurley Gala, Sonam Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, and Shabnam MD are the six players who were a part of the squad that won the U19 Women’s World Cup in 2022.

As per BCCI guidelines, men’s players who have represented India in one Under-19 World Cup cannot take part in another edition of the tournament, even if they meet the age criteria to do so but there is no restriction on the women’s side.

Squad list:

India Women U-19 A Squad: Sanika Chalke (C), G. Trisha (VC), G. Kavya Sree, Bhavika Ahire (WK), Joshitha VJ, Hurley Gala, Sasthi Mondal, Siddhi Sharma, Sonam Yadav, Gayatri Survase, Chandni Sharma, Happy Kumari, Shabnam, Bidisha Dey, Prapti Raval (WK)

India Women U19 B Squad: Niki Prasad (C), Kamalini G (WK) (VC), Mahanti Shree, Ishawari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Aayushi Shukla, Kesari Drithi, Parunika Sisodiya, Vaishnavi Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Nandhana S, Anaadi Tagde, Anandita Kishor, Supriya Arela, Bharti Upadhyay (WK)