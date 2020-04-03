Disappointed with the rescheduling of Tokyo Games, India drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur said it gives her team more time to prepare.

Notably, the Tokyo Olympics which was scheduled to happen in July this year will now happen between 23 July and 8 August in 2021 in the wake of the novel Coronavirus. The same was announced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday after a meeting of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee.

“It (delaying of the games) is a bit disappointing but it gives the team more time to prepare. I take it as a blessing in disguise,” Gurjit was quoted as saying via The Times of India.

Gurjit revealed that she was never a natural drag-flicker but it was the team’s requirement which made her so.

“I was never a natural drag-flicker. I didn’t know much about the trick when I first got selected for the senior team but I tried to gain knowledge about it because it was the team’s requirement,” she said.

The virus COVID-19, which has killed more than 53,000 across the globe, has claimed at least 53 lives in India so far apart from affecting over 2,000 in the country. In order to stop the spread of the virus in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already called for a 21-day lockdown which will conclude on April 14.

“There is no panic or fear absolutely in the camp. The team maintains social distancing, takes all safety precautions, and stays motivated as a unit,” said the drag-flicker.