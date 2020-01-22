In a recent media interaction, Indian women cricket star Smriti Mandhana has stated that she is not bothered by the fact that she gets paid less than her male counterparts since she understands that most of the revenue that is generated by Cricket, India’s most passionately followed sport, comes from men’s cricket.

Mandhana was speaking about the much-debated issue of pay parity in sports during the launch ceremony of a product in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“We need to understand that the revenue which we get is through men’s cricket. The day women’s cricket starts getting revenue, I will be the first person to say that we need the same thing. But right now, we can’t say that,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.

It is worth highlighting that while the male cricketers in the top bracket will get an annual remuneration of Rs 7 Crore, a female cricketer in BCCI’s top category will only get Rs 50 lakh for the same period.

“I don’t think any of the teammates is thinking about this gap because the only focus right now is to win matches for India, get the crowd coming in, get the revenue. That is the thing which we are aiming for and if that happens all other things are going to fall in place,” she said.

“And for that, we need to perform. It is unfair on our part to say that we need same pay, it is not right. So I don’t think I want to comment on that gap,” she added.

It seems like India have a long way to go before pay parity in sports becomes a reality.