Mumbai City on Saturday announced the signing of forward Hugo Boumous from FC Goa, though his fee was not disclosed. The French-Moroccan player’s contract keeps him with the Indian Super League (ISL) club till 2022.

Boumous thus rejoins his former FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera. “It is a huge honour for me to be joining a club like Mumbai City. It is no secret that I have had a very successful working relationship with coach Lobera,” said Boumous.

“He knows how to bring out the best in me and I am delighted to be joining him and my new teammates at this ambitious club. I had a great last season but I want to get better and I want to win trophies.”

Boumous, 25, was a crucial cog in 2019-20 season for FC Goa in which they finished top of the league table with 10 goals and 11 assists in 15 appearances. He joined FC Goa in January 2018 and ends his career with the side with 20 goals and 17 assists in 47 games across all competitions, winning the ISL League Shield (2019-20) and the Super Cup (2019) in the process.