Yoell van Nieff, Jeremy Manzorro’s journey ends with Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) announced the departure of midfielders Yoell van Nieff and Jeremy Manzorro, marking the end of their time with the team. As per Indian Super League’s (ISL) official website.

Van Nieff has been a vital member of the Islanders’ (MCFC) midfield since joining the team in 2023. In the 2023–24 seasons, the Dutch midfielder was instrumental in Mumbai City FC winning the ISL Cup.

The Dutchman, who was well-known for his long-range shots, long passing range, and keen vision, displayed a dominant presence in the center of the park and frequently set the pace of the match. He made 42 ISL appearances and played 3,358 minutes on the field during his two-year stay with the Islanders. In addition, he generated 62 chances and contributed eight goals.

Van Nieff, a maestro of passing, completed 57 crucial passes and averaged 48 passes per game. He was effective in cutting off through balls and interfering with opponent transitions. His defensive numbers were equally remarkable; he won 52 aerial duels, made 42 interceptions, and cleared 52.

On the other hand, Jeremy Manzorro joined the Islanders last summer. However, he only played 424 minutes in nine ISL matches due to injuries, which limited his effectiveness.

Manzorro, who was considered a key component of Mumbai City’s system and was known for his inventiveness and playmaking skills, missed a large portion of the season. During the 2024–25 seasons, he completed seven dribbles, produced seven opportunities, and averaged 26 passes a game.

The performance of Mumbai City FC this season fell short of their historical norms. Even though the Islanders qualified for the playoffs, Petr Kratky’s team struggled to be consistent and put on a strong show at the Mumbai Football Arena. They were compelled to use an unchanging eleven due to the lengthy injuries to Brandon Fernandes, Jon Toral, and Nikolaos Karelis, which allowed for experimentation in such important positions. They have employed twenty-eight players.