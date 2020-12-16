SC East Bengal on Tuesday scored their first goal in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) against Hyderabad FC. But Jacques Maghoma’s brace went in vain as Hyderabad rallied to win 3-2.

The team in yellow scored three goals in a span on 12 minutes in the second half to spoil East Bengal’s party that started in the 26th minute with Maghoma’s opener.

Aridane scored two goals in a span of 39 seconds in the 59th minute mark to take Hyderabad ahead before Narzary extended the lead further in 68th minute. Maghoma netted a consolation goal in the 81st minute.

Hyderabad were clearly the better side in the opening quarter and kept their opponents limited to their own half. The Nizams nearly opened the scoring in the 13th minute when an attempted clearance from East Bengal goalkeeper Debjit Majumder hit the onrushing Nikhil Poojary and nearly looped into the net. Mohamed Irshad headed it out for a corner.

The home side created a number of chances but their frontline of Aridane and Poojary couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net.

Then, in the 26th minute, East Bengal scored their first goal of the season with their first shot on target, totally against the run of play. Anthony Pilkington played Matti Steinmann through on the flank, who squared it for Maghoma. Subrata Pal got a hand to Maghoma’s shot but it was too powerful for him to keep out.

Hyderabad then got a chance to equalise as Sehnaj Singh brought Mohammed Yasir down inside the box and gave a penalty. But Majumder guessed right and pulled off a stunning save to keep Santana’s penalty out.

Soon after that, East Bengal had a chance to double their lead but with only the goalkeeper to beat, CK Vineeth dragged his shot wide.

Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez brought on Liston Colaco at halftime and he ended up having a significant influence on the game.

In the 56th minute, Aridane scored the first of his goals. Yasir dipped in a perfect free-kick to Santana, who leapt highest to flick the ball into the back of the net. Then 39 seconds later, he was at it again, this time Liston turning provider. The substitute drilled in a low cross at the far post to an unmarked Santana, who put Hyderabad ahead.

Then, in the 68th minute, Hyderabad scored again. It was Colaco once again with a fine assist. The Goan danced his way past two SCEB defenders and played a low cross at the far post to an unmarked Narzary, who tapped the ball into empty net.

There was still time for Maghoma to score a second for SCEB, but it was too little too late.

With IANS inputs.