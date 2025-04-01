IWL 2024-25: East Bengal inch closer to title with five goal routing of HOPS FC

East Bengal defeated HOPS FC 6-1 at the Kalyani Stadium on Monday to inch closer to the IWL 2024-25 title.

The Red and Golds continued their winning streak as they registered six scorers. Soumya Guguloth (3’) opened the scoring followed by back-to back goals from Sandhiya Ranganathan (7’) and Maurine Achieng (11’) in the first half. Karthika Angamuthu (54’), Resty Nanziri (90+2’) and Elshaddai Acheampong (90+3’) scored in the second half. Gladys Amfobea (59’) scored the only goal for HOPS FC.

East Bengal now stand at the top of the table with 30 points from 11 games, whereas relegation-threatened HOPS FC have accrued only 5 points from from the same number of matches. The leaders now need two more wins to secure the IWL 2024-25 title.

The match had barely begun when Soumya Guguloth announced herself in style. With just three minutes on the clock, the winger picked up the ball and surged into the box. With a swift right-footed strike, she sent the ball curling low towards the bottom-left corner.

In the 7th minute, Sandhiya Ranganathan sent a curling cross from the left wing, but instead of finding a red shirt, the ball soared past everyone before dipping at the last moment to crash into the net.

Maurine Achieng let one fly from outside the box in the 11th minute. Her right-footed strike rocketed toward the top-right corner, leaving the keeper with no chance.

East Bengal showed no signs of slowing down, as ten minutes into the second half, Karthika Angamuthu added to the spectacle. Standing over a free-kick outside the box, she unleashed a stunning right-footed strike that crashed into the top corner.

HOPS FC finally found the net in the 58th minute, courtesy of their captain, Gladys Amfobea who scored from the spot. Resty Nanziri and Elshaddai Acheampong scored a goal each in injury time, to add to HOPS’ miseries.