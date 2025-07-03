East Bengal drawn with Kitchee, Phnom Penh in AFC Women’s Champions League Preliminary Round

In a significant development for Indian football, East Bengal FC has been drawn in Group E of the AFC Women’s Champions League preliminary round.

The Kolkata-based club will face Kitchee SC from Hong Kong and hosts Phnom Penh Crown FC of Cambodia in the qualifying tournament scheduled for August 25-31.

The Red and Gold Brigade secured their continental berth by clinching the 2024-25 Indian Women’s League title.

Their campaign in Cambodia will follow a round-robin format, with the group toppers earning a coveted spot in the group stage of the AFC Women’s AChampions League 2025-26.

The tournament structure features 19 participating teams distributed across five preliminary groups—comprising four groups of four teams and one group of three. The group stage qualifiers will join seven directly qualified teams, with the final lineup to be determined through a September draw.

This continental debut represents a watershed moment for East Bengal and Indian women’s football. The tournament offers a crucial platform for domestic players to showcase their talent against quality Asian opposition. Success could potentially open doors for more Indian clubs in future editions of the competition.

Only the five group winners will progress to the 2025-26 AFC Women’s League group stage, where they’ll be joined by seven pre-qualified teams.

The tough qualification rules highlight the challenge East Bengal faces in their first-ever continental tournament.