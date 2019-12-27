FC Goa on Thursday defeated Chennaiyin FC 4-3 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai to register their fourth consecutive win in the Indian Super League 2019-20.

With the win, Goa replace ATK at the top of the table with a gap of 3 points.

Talking about Thursday’s match, the first big chance fell the Gaurs’ way and Sergio Lobera’s men made sure they made full use of it. A wayward pass from the Tondonba Singh was intercepted and opened up space for Ferran Corominas, who found Hugo Boumous at the edge of the box. The Frenchman, in turn, played in Jahouh on goal, who slotted past Vishal Kaith to take Goa in the driving seat.

In the 41st minute, a mistake from captain Lucian Goian brought the second goal for Goa. Brandon latched onto the Romanian’s loose back pass and netted to make it 2-0, minutes before, Jackichand Singh’s cross was converted by Boumous, who had managed to elude his marker at the far post. The first half ended with Goa 3-0 up.

However, in the second half, where the Gaurs managed to score just one goal, the hosts netted three. But all went in vain as Goa’s earlier lead helped them sail past with three points in their bucket.