Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have roped in Karnataka’s off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham in their squad ahead of the 2020 IPL.

Gowtham, who has also been in the Mumbai Indians camp before moving to Rajasthan Royals, has played all his 22 IPL matches for the champions of the inaugural edition. Gowtham has 12 wickets to his name in the tournament.

Playing for Karnataka in domestic cricket, he has claimed 132 wickets along with a century in 36 First-Class matches. He has 67 scalps in 45 List A games and 35 wickets in 53 T20 appearances.

“I am very thankful to the Kings XI Punjab franchise for giving me an opportunity to be a part of the team,” Gowtham told KXIP.in. “With Anil (Kumble) sir as the coach, it’d be great to work with him. It’ll be the first time I’ll be working with him in an actual set up.”

“I am looking forward to give my 100 per cent and give my best,” he said. “Having Karnataka cricketers in the side adds an extra bit. There’ll be a lot of other things as well; when we play for a different franchise, it’s a different ball game altogether.

“You need to know how the set up works, how the franchise is. They (Karnataka mates KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair) have been a part of the franchise for the past two years, so it’ll be easier for me to commit, know how it is and get used to it very fast.”