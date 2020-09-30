Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has said that they have been working hard to improve their performances in the death over after beating Delhi Capitals on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Hyderabad on Tuesday rode on brilliant performance of their bowlers in the death overs to record the first win of this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) with a 15-run win over Delhi.

“We lost the toss tonight and won the game, so it feels good,” said Warner in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Unfortunately, Mitch Marsh was injured and we had to figure out how to get the overs in, but young Abhishek Sharma came in. We have been working really hard in our training with death bowling, and today they were fantastic because they can be called up at any stage,” he said.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan was the star for David Warner-led team as he ended up with brilliant figures of 3/14 and was adjudged the ‘Man of the Match’. Jonny Bairstow (53 off 48 balls), captain David Warner (45 off 33) and Kane Williamson (41 off 26) had shone with the bat earlier.

Batting first Hyderabad had posted a comprehensive total of 162/4 before the bowlers put on their best performance of the season so far to restrict the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi at 147/7.

Losing captain Shreyas Iyer said that they were surprised with the way the pitch behaved during their innings.

“It was surprising that in the second innings, it (pitch) was two-paced. When I went in, the ball wasn’t coming onto the bat. But we can’t give any excuse at this moment. We didn’t execute our plans the way we wanted to,” said Iyer.

The DC captain, however, admitted that they were outplayed by SRH. “We were pretty much happy with 162, it was a par score on this wicket. We had no idea how this wicket would behave as this is our first game here. They outplayed us in all three departments and credit to them for that,” he said.