Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday thrashed Delhi Capitals by 88 runs to stay in contention for a playoff berth in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The win at the Dubai International Stadium helped Sunrisers Hyderabad to take their points tally to 10 from 12 matches. They are currently placed at sixth. Delhi, on the other hand, are at third with 14 points from 12 matches.

Batting first, the Orange Army posted a mammoth total of 219/2, thanks to blitzkrieg knocks from wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha (87 off 45 balls) and skipper David Warner (66 of 34).

Chasing, Delhi Capitals were blown away for 131 as they succumbed to their defeat on the row. World number T20 bowler Rashid Khan was the chief architect of the Shreyas Iyer-led team’s defeat as he returned with impeccable figures of 3/7 after his spell of four overs.

Sandeep Sharma dismissed the in-form Shikhar Dhawan for a first-ball duck in the first over after which Marcus Stoinis, sent in at No.3 fell to Shahbaz Nadeem in the next at the Dubai International Stadium.

Rashid Khan then came in for the first over after the powerplay and took the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer off his very first ball.

Earlier, SRH openers David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha played a starring role to help their team to a mammoth 219/2 wickets — their highest of the 2020 IPL — in 20 overs against DC.

The pair shared a 107-run opening partnership, which they got within the first 10 overs, after being put to bat. The total is the highest by any team this season in Dubai, and also marks the first time in 25 matches that DC fast bowler Kagiso Rabada went wicketless.

Brief scores: SRH: 219/2 wkts in 20 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 87, David Warner 66; Ravichandran Ashwin 1/35) beat DC: 131 all out in 19 overs (Rishabh Pant 36, Ajinkya Rahane 26; Rashid Khan 3/7) by 88 runs