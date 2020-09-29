Death-over specialist Jasprit Bumrah on Monday could not win the super over for Mumbai Indians for the first time in his career. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) edged past them in a thrilling contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Earlier in 2017, Bumrah had successfully bowled the deciding over for Rohit Sharma’s team when he defended 11 runs against Gujarat Lions’ Aaron Finch and Brendon McCullum at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

His second success in super over in Mumbai Indians jersey had come last year when he had given away just eight runs against Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai batters had successfully chased the runs in six balls at the Wankhede.

In the second super over of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) edged defeated Mumbai Indians after a high-octane clash.

The match went into the decider after both the teams finished at the score of 201 at the end of 20 overs. Bowling first in the super over, RCB speedster Navdeep Saini did a brilliant job of restricting Mumbai to a meager total of 7 runs and even ended up picking one wicket.

The most experienced RCB duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers had taken it upon themselves as they successfully chased the winning runs off Bumrah’s six balls. The win gave RCB two points, taking their total tally to 4.

On Monday, Bangalore posted 201/3 while batting first, riding on brilliant half centuries from Aaron Finch (52), Devdutt Padikkal (54) and AB de Villiers (55).

In response, the Rohit Sharma-led side managed to match the score, courtesy brilliant knocks of 99 and 60 not out from Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard respectively in their allotted 20 overs.