Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Shamra believes that losing the super over against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday was a lesson and that the team have taken “a lot of positives”.

In the second super over of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), RCB edged defeated Mumbai Indians after a high-octane clash.

Sharma lauded Ishan Kishan, whose 99 went in vain, and Kieron Pollard, who scored a 24-ball 60.

“It was a great game of cricket. We were not in the game at all when we started off with the bat. Great innings by Ishan there and then Pollard was brilliant as usual for us. It is just that we couldn’t start well. I thought we could chase 200 with the batting power we have. We didn’t get the momentum in the first six-seven overs and also lost three wickets,” Sharma said as quoted by IANS.

“With ‘Polly’ being there anything can happen. Ishan was also hitting it well so we had the belief that we would get there. Nothing to take away from RCB they held their nerve more than us. He (Kishan) was drained out and was not comfortable. We thought we could send him, but he was not feeling fresh.

“Hardik (Pandya) is somebody we trust to hit long balls; it is not coming off but we are confident he can pull things off for us. I mean seven runs you need to have luck on your side. We had to get wickets but there was also an unfortunate boundary. We came back really well and a lot of positives to take away from this game,” the Mumbai Indians skipper added.

The match went into the decider after both the teams finished at the score of 201 at the end of 20 overs. Bowling first in the super over, RCB speedster Navdeep Saini did a brilliant job of restricting Mumbai to a meager total of 7 runs and even ended up picking one wicket.

The most experienced RCB duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers had taken it upon themselves as they successfully chased the winning runs off Jasprit Bumrah’s six balls. The win gave RCB two points, taking their total tally to 4.