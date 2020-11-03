Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer was a satisfied man after his team qualified for the playoffs of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following their win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday.

The six wickets victory in Abu Dhabi helped Delhi Capitals in finishing the league stage at the second position. They will play Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier. The margin of the victory, though, ensured RCB’s qualification as well.

Speaking on the win, Iyer said, “I feel it was a comprehensive victory for us. I think we really paced our innings very well, especially while chasing. And the way bowlers bowled, I think, irrespective of how the wicket played, it was really amazing bowling.”

“It was phenomenal to see the intensity and the energy that the boys showed on the field. What I require as a captain on the field is to see everybody putting 100 per cent effort, and I believe your attitude and body-language does matter a lot whenever you are on the field,” added the 25-year-old.

Delhi lost to Mumbai on both the occasions in the league stage and thus they would be eager to avenge those losses when they face the defending champions on Thursday in Qualifier 1.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be second on the table, and facing Mumbai Indians again, who have been really dominant throughout the tournament. We’ve got another opportunity to beat them, so I am sure that we will make the best use of it,” said Iyer.

Delhi Capitals chased RCB’s commendable total of 152/7 with ease, thanks to an 88-run stand between opener Shikhar Dhawan (54 off 41 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane (60 off 46).

Following their dismissal, though, Delhi had suffered a mini collpase as RCB made sure they don’t lose by a big margin for them to maintain a healthy net run-rate. RCB dragged Delhi’s innings till the end of 18th over.

Earlier, South African pace duo Kagiso Rabada (2/30) and Anrich Nortje (3/33) came all guns blazing on a slow Abu Dhabi surface to restrict RCB to 152/7 in 20 overs.