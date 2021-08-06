IOC removes two Belarus coaches from Olympic Village

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday that two Belarus coaches, who ordered sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya to leave from the Tokyo Olympics, had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the Olympic Village.

Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village after asking Krystsina to pack her bags and take the flight back home.

Her refusal to follow her team’s orders to fly home brought global attention. Krystsina is now in Poland, where she has been granted a humanitarian visa.

“In the interest of the wellbeing of the athletes of the National Olympic Committee of Belarus who are still in Tokyo, and as a provisional measure, the IOC cancelled and removed last night the accreditations of the two coaches. They will be offered an opportunity to be heard,” said a statement by the IOC.

On Sunday, Krystsina refused to board a flight home at the Haneda airport. She sought protection from Japanese police and IOC after using Google translate to seek help. She sought asylum in Poland, spending two nights at the Polish Embassy in Tokyo. She reached Poland’s capital, Warsaw on Wednesday evening.

The 24-year-old Krystsina’s removal came after the sprinter complained through an Instagram video about being entered into the 4x400m relay race at a short notice.

The move was made after some teammates were found to be ineligible to compete. The reasons for her removal by the Belarus Olympic Committee were given as doctors’ advice on her emotional and psychological state.

The IOC also said that a disciplinary commission has been established to investigate the whole incident.

Krystsina competed in the sixth heat of the women’s 100m race at the Tokyo Olympics on July 30. She came fourth with a timing of 11.47 seconds, unable to qualify for the next round.

She did not compete in the 200m event due to her abrupt withdrawal by the coaches, leading to the whole issue coming out.