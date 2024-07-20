Mood is upbeat as first teams arrive in Olympic Village: Chef-de-mission Gagan Narang

As the first teams arrived in the Olympic Village in Paris, India’s Chef-De-Mission Gagan Narang expressed that the contingent is upbeat and eager to begin their campaign. The first batch of athletes to reach the French capital on Friday were the archery and rowing teams.

“I arrived here in Paris on Thursday night and have taken stock of the arrangements inside the Games Village for the Indian contingent. The athletes are slowly settling in and are exploring the Village,” stated the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist.

“The mood is certainly upbeat. We have the Indian men’s hockey team arriving on Saturday. Surely, I am reminded of my hay days at the Olympics as an athlete. While there is a lot of excitement, athletes will also want to get some game time on the competition arenas. We want to make sure the athletes’ have everything they need ahead of the start of their respective events,” added Narang.

Narang, a recipient of Khel Ratna Award and the Padma Shri award expressed gratitude to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for appointing him as the Chef-de-Mission for the Paris Olympics.

“It is a matter of great honour for me to travel with the Indian contingent as the Chef-de-Mission for the Paris Olympics. I express my heartfelt gratitude for considering me for the role, and giving me a chance to once again serve my country on the sports’ biggest stage,” he said.

The four-time Olympian vouched to serve the best interests of the Indian contingent, as the spokesperson, mentor, supporter, and cheerleader, before and during the Paris Olympics. Narang added that he understands the responsibilities on his shoulders and will hope to motivate the athletes.

“As an athlete myself, I fully understand the requirements of elite athletes at the world’s greatest sporting extravaganza. I will work strenuously to motivate and inspire the Indian contingent, while also safeguarding their priorities to perform their optimum. I am delighted to have the opportunity to play the role of the primary liaison between our athletes, the organizing committees, and other relevant stakeholders during the Games and will ensure a smooth and efficient process,” he said.

A total of 117 athletes will be competing from India across 20 disciplines at the Paris Olympics. Narang praised the strong Indian contingent and expressed delight in having several medal contenders in each sport.

“Each and every athlete in our contingent is capable of not only being on-par against the best athletes of the world, but can also surpass them and bring laurels to the nation. Having a strong contingent puts India on the hot seat as we gear up for Paris,” he said.

Narang also highlighted the support from various stakeholders to ensure Indian athletes have the best facilities to perform to their potential. “There has been unprecedented coordination between all the stakeholders, particularly the sports ministry, Sports Authority of India (SAI), the National Sports Federations (NSFs) and the IOA. Everyone is synced up with the personal coaches and the various support staff traveling with the athletes to ensure everything is aligned and there are no last-minute shortcomings. Efforts have been made to accommodate requests from federations and players put in time before the deadlines to accommodate necessary personal coaches and support staff,” emphasised Narang.

He also acknowledged the fully-equipped medical team that is part of the Indian contingent who will be working round-the-clock during the Games while also appreciating the efforts behind the India House. “The India House is truly home away from home. I commend the efforts of Reliance Foundation and IOA to reflect India’s culture and legacy of commemorating 100 years of the country’s participation in the Olympics. I also thank the sponsors for supporting the endeavours of IOA.”

“The medical team plays a crucial role in India’s campaign and I am happy to note that they are full-equipped to handle any kind of medical emergency,” he added.

As a former Olympian, Narang advised the participants of the current edition to enjoy their time and create memories as he hoped that the number of medals will rise from the seven won in Tokyo.

“Having competed at the Olympics in the past, I am aware of the pressure that an athlete faces on such a big platform. I hope all athletes are able to also enjoy their time in Paris as competing at the Olympics is the biggest honour for a sportsperson, and it is important create memories. I wish them the best for the upcoming Games and I am confident we will surpass our record from Tokyo Olympics,” he said.