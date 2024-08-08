IOA refutes reports of Antim’s ban following disciplinary breach in Paris

Refuting reports suggesting that a ban has been imposed on wrestler Antim Panghal following a disciplinary breach at the Paris Olympics, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has clarified that no such ban has been enforced on the grappler.

“IOA refutes reports that a ban has been imposed on wrestler Antim. It requests media persons to please check with the IOA leadership before posting such reports,” the IOA said in response to media reports citing that the wrestler has been handed a three-year ban.

The reports emerged after Antim reportedly tried to facilitate her sister’s entry into the athletes’ village through her accreditation card, causing embarrassment to the Indian contingent in Paris. The incident took place hours after the wrestler crashed out of the Olympics after losing her opening bout in the women’s 53kg category on Wednesday.

The French authorities had reported the breach to the IOA, prompting reports that Antim and her team were to be sent back home.

Panghal denies being detained by police

Later in the day, the 20-year-old Antim came out in a widely-circulated video in which she denied being detained by the police, and said that she had requested the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to book her return ticket immediately.

“From yesterday, there are stories about my sister getting arrested and me getting arrested, but nothing like that happened. After my bout, I was ill, so I got permission from the IOA to go to the hotel with my sister. All my things were in the Olympic Village, so I gave my accreditation card to my sister, and she went there. They took her to the police station just to verify the accreditation card,” Antim said.

“Once my bout was finished, I called SAI (Sports Authority of India) and told them that I was coming back. So my flight ticket was booked before all this happened,” she added.

Antim also requested support from everyone in this difficult time. “I am already having a tough time after losing, please support me.