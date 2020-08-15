Former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has lashed out at Pakistan batsmen for their defensive approach in the ongoing second Test against England being played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Inzamam believes the touring batters have adopted to a defensive approach and have looked fearful to play shot against the dominating pace attack of England. He also felt his countrymen need to undergo some technical changes in their batting.

“Pakistan batsmen were scared of playing their shots. If you look at most of their dismissals, their bat was behind their leg,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

“When you meet the ball, your bat should be ahead of your leg. You are getting caught at slips because you are employing a defensive approach.”

The 50-year-old said that Pakistan should play an aggressive brand of cricket as only then they can defeat England in their own backyard.

“I request the batsmen and team management to play aggressive cricket, in order to beat England. Otherwise, we will be depending on rain to save us in this Test,” he said.

Meanwhile, only two overs were played in the final session on rain-hit Day 2 of the second Test between England and Pakistan. The tourists are currently reeling under pressure with nine wickets down.

Despite losing most of the batting order cheaply, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s gritty knocks helped Pakistan to reach 223/9 at Stumps on Friday.

However, soon after Babar departed at a personal score of 47 runs off 127 deliveries, England bowlers ran all over the touring tailenders and reduced Pakistan from 158/5 to 176/8.

Pakistan are 0-1 down in the ongoing series after losing the opening Test by three wickets at Old Trafford. They need to win or draw the ongoing Test to keep the three-match series alive.