The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to curb the rise of novel coronavirus and promote the Olympics as a symbol of human resilience.

Union Sports Minister of India, Kiren Rijiju, took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday to share a letter written by the IOC President Thomas Bach.

Rijiju wrote, “Letter of appreciation from the President of International Olympic Committee to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for his commitment and contribution in containing COVID-19 and for promoting the cause of Olympics to make it a symbol of human resilience.”

Letter of appreciation from the President of International Olympic Committee to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for his commitment and contribution in containing COVID-19 and for promoting the cause of Olympics to make it a symbol of human resilience. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 2, 2020

In his letter to Modi, the IOC Chief wrote, “Please accept my sincere thanks for the support you have given to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, expressed in the Extraordinary G-20 Leaders’ Summit Statement, commending the International Olympic Committee for contributing to the containment of the COVID-19 virus.”

“Your Excellency, please allow me to thank you very much for your continuing support. Wishing you and all the people of India good health, and all the best in your efforts to contain the COVID-19 virus,” the letter added.

After postponing this year’s Tokyo Olympics, which was due to happen from July 24 to August 9, the IOC on Monday rescheduled the event’s date to next year. The Games will now take place between July 23 and August 8, 2021.

An official statement from IOC also stated that the Paralympic Games will now be held from 24 August to 5 September.