Inter Milan restarted their Serie A campaign by beating Sampdoria 2-1 at the San Siro, cutting their deficit to leaders Juventus to six points.

Strikes from Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez put the Nerazzurri firmly in charge before half-time on Sunday. Sampdoria pulled one back after the break but it was not enough, reports Xinhua news agency.

Inter Milan entered Sunday’s game trailing Juventus by nine points with one game in hand.

Christian Eriksen found the net just seconds into the game, but the goal was ruled out as Antonio Candreva had been flagged offside in the build up.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 10th minute with a great team goal as Lukaku burst into the box after a give-and-go with Eriksen, and the Belgian striker curled the ball left-footed into the net.

Inter Milan doubled their lead in the 32nd minute, after Lukaku’s smart pass found Candreva, and the Italian international squared for an unmarked Lautaro to tap in.

Sampdoria’s consolation goal occurred seven minutes into the second half, as Morten Thorsby’s follow-up beat Samir Handanovic after Omar Colley’s header had rattled the crossbar.

In the day’s early fixture, Atalanta continued their impressive form by easing past Sassuolo 4-1, with Duvan Zapata scoring twice.