Injury concerns for Australia’s pace attack ahead of BGT trophy

Having thrown his hat in the ring as a viable pace bowling option for Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy after he wreaked havoc against the India A team on Thursday, Michael Neser sustained a hamstring injury on the back of his fiery new ball spell in Melbourne.

Playing for Australia A, Neser clinched the wickets of four of the touring side’s top-five batters but limped off the field after picking up the said injury while bowling his 13th over of the innings.

The 35-year-old has since been ruled out of bowling from the ongoing tour match. Coincidentally, Neser had pulled the same hamstring while playing for Queensland in the Domestic One-Day Cup last month.

Having played in two Tests for the senior team, Neser has been a household name in Australian cricket. With over 107 appearances in first-class cricket, he holds 374 wickets to his name, at an average of 24.18.0.

Bowling at the MCG on Thursday, the right-arm quick dismissed India’s new Test squad entrant Abhimanyu Easwaran, and Sai Sudharsan in the first over of the match.

Neser then also went on to get the better of India A captain Ruturaj Gaikwad as well as Devdutt Padikkal as the visitors bundled out for 161.

Australia, who are yet to name their squad for the five-Test series beginning later this month, would be hoping for the pacer’s swift recovery ahead of the big ICC World Test Championship series against India.