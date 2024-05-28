India A to play two four-day games against Aus A in lead-up to Border-Gavaskar series

A two-match four-day series between India A and Australia A will precede the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year to give players on the fringes of both sides a chance to press their claims for the gruelling five-Test rubber between the two cricketing giants. Cricket Australia have also confirmed that both these games will be granted first-class status.

The two matches will take place at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay from October 31-November 3 followed by the MCG from November 7 to 10.

“Hosting those A matches at the upgraded Great Barrier Reef Arena and the MCG give these ‘A’ matches significant status and will provide great opportunities to players from both sides to put up their hand for selection,” Peter Roach, CA Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling said.

The entire Indian squad – comprising both the main tour party and the A team – will then have an internal warm-up fixture at the WACA between November 15 and 17 ahead of the opening Test at Optus Stadium in Perth which begins on November 22.

Prior to the tour Down Under, India will play five home Tests with two matches scheduled against Bangladesh and three against New Zealand on the FTP from late September to early November.

Meanwhile, from Australia’s perspective, the two FC matches against the visitors will give them a chance at zeroing in their squad. The A matches could be a chance for the likes of Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw to push their claims for the opening slot although there are indications that Steve Smith might fill in the spot vacated by retired David Warner.

Australia have already lost the last two series at home to India and will be aiming to reverse their fortunes this time around.

Some of Australia’s Test regulars could feature in this series by skipping the Pakistan ODIs and T20Is with the dates clashing. The T20Is against Pakistan are unlikely to feature any of Australia’s Test players given their proximity to the India series.