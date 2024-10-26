Injuries holding us back in our levels, says United manager Eick ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said that the ongoing injuries to players are holding them back in the season. United played a 1-1 draw against Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday as they were without 10 first-team players and nine because of injury. “Yes, it holds us back in our levels and also in our position in the league. When you don’t have the players available, you can’t line up the best team,” said Ten Hag.

“We need more players available often. We all have to work together on this point – the players, the coaching staff, and all the other staff. We have to do better at that because we know when we have them we are a really tough team to play and we can be really successful,” he added.

Ten Hag hopes Jonny Evans can join Bruno Fernandes in being available for Sunday’s Premier League trip to West Ham United. Fernandes missed Thursday’s game due to suspension while Evans was not part of the 20-man travelling squad, due to injury.

United will have their captain back at the London Stadium as that ban only applied in Europe and Evans could possibly join up with the group after they travel to the capital from Istanbul on Friday.

“We’re staying overnight (in Turkey) and then go straight to London, training Saturday. We expect, of course, Bruno back and, hopefully, also Jonny Evans,” he said.

The Dutchman is awaiting clarification on the extent of the injury Antony suffered in Istanbul. The Brazilian winger was stretchered off at the Ulker Stadium, after being hurt seemingly without any contact from an opponent but Ten Hag hadn’t had the time to properly investigate when he spoke to journalists after the game.

“I haven’t seen it, it’s only what I have to tell you out of the second hand, so from the doctor and the physio, who told me what they saw. So, first, I have to see the video before I can comment on this.”

Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, and Leny Yoro have yet to feature this season due to injury, while Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, and Mason Mount are all still expected to be sidelined for Sunday’s clash.