India’s Open-Water Swimming revival begins at Khelo India Beach Games-2025

Open-water swimming made a powerful debut at the inaugural Khelo India Beach Games (KIBG) 2025, held at Ghoghla Beach in Diu. Swimmers braved jellyfish stings and powerful tides, emerging from the pristine Arabian Sea with grit and determination before sprinting toward the finish line.

Maharashtra and Karnataka athletes dominated the 5km and 10km events, offering renewed hope that India’s extensive coastline can nurture future champions in open-water swimming.

“Maharashtra and Goa beaches are quite safe. Karnataka, Kerala, parts of Gujarat, and even Bengal—with places like the Ganga jetty—also provide suitable conditions for sea swimming,” said Rahul Chiplonkar, KIBG Competition Manager for Sea Swimming.

Open-water swimming has a rich legacy in India. Pioneers like Mihir Sen—Asia’s first to swim across the English Channel in 1958—along with Arati Saha, Taranath Shenoy, Rohan More, and others, brought global recognition to India’s endurance swimming capabilities.

“Maharashtra leads with a 40-year tradition in sea swimming. Karnataka and Kerala follow, thanks to their coastal geography. West Bengal also has a strong legacy. Legends like Mihir Sen and Bula Chowdhury—the first Indian woman to cross the English Channel—have inspired generations. In fact, Bula Chowdhury is still active; she swam in Mumbai last year,” Chiplonkar added. He himself has pursued open-water swimming passionately since 2005.

Crossing the English Channel remains a top aspiration for many Indian open-water swimmers. Pratyay Bhattacharya, a KIBG silver medalist from West Bengal, shares that dream—with a twist.

“I want to become the fastest Indian to cross the English Channel next year—if I get sponsorship,” said the 25-year-old, who clinched silver in the 10km event in Diu. “Most people take 11–12 hours, but that won’t satisfy me. I’m aiming for under nine hours—ideally near 8 hours 15 minutes.”

Bhattacharya began training a decade ago at SAI Kolkata and later at SAI Tripura under coach Biswajit Dey Chowdhury. He placed 10th in both the 2019 and 2022 Asian Championships.

“In 2022, in Uzbekistan, I was the only South Asian swimmer to finish within the time limit—and I placed 10th,” said Bhattacharya, who also attempted a record-breaking swim across the Palk Strait from Sri Lanka to India in 2024.

“I was making record time, but two relay teams started alongside me. Tragically, one swimmer suffered a fatal stroke, and the expedition was called off. I was pulled out 7–8 hours in, and the record attempt was lost.”

Still, Bhattacharya has already conquered the world’s longest open-water race—an 81 km stretch from Ahiran Ghat in Jangipur to Gorabazar Ghat in Berhampur—winning it consecutively in 2023 and 2024.

“This international event, organized by the Murshidabad District Swimming Association and the Swimming Federation of India, saw competitors from Spain as well. I won both years,” he said.

Despite its appeal, open-water swimming is fraught with unpredictable challenges.

“Natural conditions—tides, currents, weather—play a critical role. The sea behaves very differently from pools or lakes. Swimmers need to understand the nuances of high and low tides,” explained Neha Sapte, who swam 33 km from Dharamtar Jetty to the Gateway of India at the age of nine in 2001.

But Indians have long embraced adversity. “In the sea, there are tides, salt content, dehydration risks, jellyfish, low visibility, muscle fatigue, and safety concerns—especially when managing 40 to 100 swimmers. Yet, young Indians are eager to take these challenges head-on,” said Chiplonkar.

“It’s definitely an adventure sport. Since it involves the sea, there’s inherent risk. But today’s youth are fearless—they want to overcome fears and explore new limits.”

The future looks bright, he believes. “Open-water swimming is both an Olympic and adventure sport. The 5km and 10km races are Olympic events, but the thrill element adds a unique dimension,” added Chiplonkar, who swam from Mumbai to Mangalore—a staggering 1,031 km—in 13 days in 2016.

Swimming has always been a part of the Olympic tradition. At the first modern Games in 1896, swimming events were held in open water. In 2000, triathlon was introduced, and by 2008, the 10km open-water swim officially entered the Olympics.

Now with its inclusion in the Khelo India Beach Games, the sport is gaining much-needed legitimacy. Neha Sapte, now team manager of the Maharashtra squad at KIBG 2025, is optimistic.

“The government’s recognition of open-sea swimming in national competitions is a huge step forward. It gives validation to what was once seen as just a passion sport,” said Neha. “It may not be mainstream yet, but it’s precisely the kind of sport that builds courage, resilience, and national pride—one stroke at a time.”