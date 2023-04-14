Countdown begins for Khelo India University Games in UP

The Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh has almost completed its preparations for the Khelo India University Games. The state is going to host the games for the first time.

The launch of the Games’ logo, mascot and anthem may take place on May 5 at Lucknow’s Indira Gandhi Pratishthan before the ten-day multisport event begins on or around May 25. Once Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi has gives his green signal, the dates can be announced, officials here on Friday said.

Yogi has instructed officials not to leave any stone unturned in the preparations for the event. Special care should be taken for the safety and security of women athletes in particular. After the Games, the players should carry a favorable impression of UP when they return home, the CM exhorted them.

The players’ accommodations, food and beverages have already been arranged, and the venues are quickly completing their setup. The dressing room now has everything from AC to sports equipment. Action has already been taken on the departments from which NOC is required. The work of choosing all the agencies involved in the event has also been finished, and now CM Yogi is likely to review the preparations for the entire event. The schedule will be finalized as soon as they get their approval.

The Khelo India University Games will be held in four cities of Uttar Pradesh. On top of it, Lucknow will host up to 12 sporting events at eight different locations. Under this, archery competitions will be held at the BBD University Cricket Ground. Judo and Mallakhamb competitions will be held at BBD University Main Ground, while volleyball and fencing competitions will be organized at Ekana Sports City Indoor Hall.

Apart from this, badminton and table tennis will be held at the BBD Badminton Academy Indoor Hall, rugby and athletics at the Guru Gobind Singh Sports College Athletics Ground, while the same venue’s hockey ground will host hockey, and football will be played at the football ground.

However, women’s football will be organised at Ekana Sports City’s football field. Here on the tennis court, tennis events will take place.

After Lucknow, most events will be held in Gautam Budh Nagar. A total of five sports events will be organised here at three venues. The SVSP Sports Complex will host the swimming events, while the Kabaddi and boxing competitions will take place in the facility’s indoor hall. Basketball and weightlifting will be organized in the indoor hall of Gautam Buddha Nagar University.

Similarly, events for two sports events (yogasana and wrestling) will take place in Varanasi at the indoor IIT BHU hall. On the other hand, there will be a rowing competition at the Water Sports Complex in Gorakhpur. Rowing competition has been included in these games for the first time. Apart from this, the shooting events will be organized in Delhi.

The schedule for the events is as follows:

Regarding the schedule, the competition will begin on the first day with sports such as Rugby (3 days), Badminton (5 days), Kabaddi (5 days), Basketball (4 days), and Volleyball (4 days). After this, Yogasan (3 days) and shooting (7 days) will start on the second day. On the third day, the events of Rowing (3 days), Judo (4 days), Hockey (7 days), and Swimming (4 days) will start. Tennis (7 days) will be organized from the 5th day, while Archery (5 days), Boxing (5 days) and Weightlifting (5 days) will be organized on the 7th day and Wrestling (4 days), Mallakhamb (4 days), Fencing (4 days) and Table Tennis (4 days) on the 8th day. Athletics (3 days) events will start on the ninth day. Men’s and women’s football competitions will both take place every day.

Facts and figures

4,705 athletes will participate in the games;

941 support staff will also be present;

1,500 volunteers will provide services;

200 universities will be involved;

21 sports events will be organised;

Events will be held in four cities of UP;

One event will also be held in Delhi;

The events will be held at 15 venues.