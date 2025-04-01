Four-day Army Commanders’ Conference begins in New Delhi

With an aim to review and assess the overall security situation and deliberate on key operational priorities to deal with emerging challenges, the Army Commanders’ Conference started here today.

The four-day conference will serve as a platform for senior leadership of the Indian Army.

Aligned to the Indian Army’s goal of an Agile, Adaptive, technologically enabled and Future Ready Force, the senior hierarchy will engage in intense deliberations with experts to usher in new methodologies for effective decision making.

Other issues under deliberation will focus on enhancing the overall organisational health and easing the processes of the Field Army to make them more resilient and responsive. The forum will also discuss issues concerning the welfare and well-being of its personnel aimed at enhancing the quality of life for soldiers and their families.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair a session and deliver the keynote address. The session will also include a presentation on the Indian Army’s focus in the ‘Year of Reforms’. Senior leadership of the Army will also be addressed by the CDS. The conference will also feature a talk by CEO, NITI Aayog on India’s journey and the envisaged role of the armed forces to build a ‘Saksham & Sashakt Bharat’.