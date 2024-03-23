Indian Open Throws competition: Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Abha Khatua win shot put titles

Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Abha Khatua have won the shot put titles in the men and women categories respectively at the Indian Open Throws competition in Patiala.

Toor, the Asian Games champion, threw 19.82m to take the top spot. Dhanveer Singh won the silver with a throw of 18.74m while Prabikhpal Singh came third with 18.04m.

Toor, who holds the national and Asian record of 21.77m, has now won all three Indian Open Throws men’s shot put titles.

Advertisement

Abha Khatua won the gold in women’s shot put with a throw of 17.56m. The Asian Championships silver medallist also broke the meet record in this category.

Rekha won the silver medal with 14.98m while Shiksha finished with bronze after throwing 14.54m.

In the absence of star Indian athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena and DP Manu, who are training abroad, Vikrant Malik secured gold in men’s javelin throw with his second-best career throw of 81.68m. Shivpal Singh won the silver medal after throwing the javelin 80.47m.

Pramod also stole the limelight with a throw of 79.04m, topping his previous best of 66.09m by a considerable distance. He ended up winning the bronze medal.

Haryana’s Nirbhay Singh improved the meet record to win the gold medal in men’s discus throw.

His title-winning effort of 54.89m was better than the previous mark of 53.28 set in 2022 by Arjun.

Damneet Singh also won the gold medal with a new meet record in men’s hammer throw. His best effort stood at 65.82m, which was better than the previous mark of 54.80m set by Mahipal Singh Yadav in 2022.

Nidhi Rani won the gold medal in womens’ discus throw with a distance of 53.57m while the javelin throw competition was won by Haryana’s Jyoti with a throw of 51.55m.

Harshita Sehrawat secured first position in the women’s hammer throw competition with an effort of 59.78m.