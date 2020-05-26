The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has recognised the Rowing Federation of India’s (RFI) election held in February 2020 in what could be a major step in the latter’s push for regaining recognition from the Sports Ministry.

IOA President Narinder Batra sent congratulatory letters to the elected officers of the federation on Tuesday. Rajlaxmi Singh Deo was elected as RFI President while M.V. Sriram won the post of Secretary General. Nababuddin Ahmed was elected as Treasurer.

Sriram had last week written to Batra seeking recognition from the IOA for the February elections.

The RFI was de-recognised in December 2019 when the ministry determined that its elections held that month had violated the 2011 National Sports Code.

“A Special General Meeting was convened on 25th January, 2020 at Hyderabad to amend the offending portions of the Rowing Federation of India Constitution which were not in consonance with the National Sports Code 2011 and the policies of Indian Olympic Association,” said M.V. Sriram, who was elected as RFI Secretary General in February, in the letter addressed to IOA President Narinder Batra.

“Provision of Proxy voting included in the RFI Constitution, was deleted. The Electoral College representing the Affiliates as Councillors, was reduced from three to two.

“After this, fresh Re-Elections were held at Hyderabad on 22nd February, 2020, within the 90 days period as per your directions.”

“In view of our full compliance to your directions, as stated above, it is humbly requested that IOA issue a letter recognising our elections and notifying our new office bearers and Executive Committee,” said Sriram.

Batra subsequently asked K. Govindraj, who was IOA observer appointed for the February elections, to share his report and that of the Returning Officer M. Aravindan.