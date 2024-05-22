Indian Jr Women’s hockey team win Europe tour Opener 2-0

Hina Bano and Kanika Siwach scored a goal each as Indian Junior women team defeated Neitherland’s Club BHVP 2-0 in Breda to open its Euorpe tour on a victorious note

Despite both teams finding opportunities through penalty corners, a goalless first quarter unfolded.

While the visitors were more aggressive and eager to take the lead and begin their campaign on a positive note, the opening goal evaded them.

Similarly, India were unavailable to convert either of their three penalty corners in the second quarter as well.

The deadlock was finally broken in the third quarter, when a crucial penalty corner for India resulted in a goal from Hina Bano, bringing the scoreline to 1-0.

BHVP aggressively pursued the equaliser, but their inability to convert any of their three penalty corners in the third quarter kept them trailing.

In the fourth and final quarter, the Indians selead Hockey the match against the Dutch club, as Kanika Siwach found the back of the net to double India’s lead.

The Indian defensive unit did well to maintain their clean sheet in the final few minutes of the match and ensured the victory.