In a recent development, it is now being reported that legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday after his sodium levels fell drastically.

Notably, the former Indian captain Banerjee, who is now aged 83, was rushed to a hospital in Kolkata and various tests were done including his MRI and CT scan. The reports of these tests had not arrived till the filing of this report.

“He is stable. We are awaiting the reports of MRI and CT scan. He will stay in hospital today,” a family member was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Meanwhile, hospital officials have claimed that Banerjee, who also went on to coach the Indian national football team, was shifted to the general ward and is undergoing other medical tests.

Further details are awaited.