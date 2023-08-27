Indian overcame spirited Thailand 5-4 at the Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier on Sunday in Salalah, Oman.

Navjot Kaur (1’), Monika Dipi Toppo (1’,7’), Mahima Choudhary (20’) and Ajmina Kujur (30’) scored for the winners. For Thailand, Piresram Anongnat (3’), Aunjai Natthakarn (10’, 14’) and Suwapat Konthong (19’) were on target.

India opened the match on blistering pace, putting the rivals under pressure from the word go. Captain Navjot Kaur scored in the first minute. They doubled their lead quickly as Monika Dipi Toppo (1’) found the back of the net which put Thailand on the backfoot.

Advertisement

However, Thailand pulled one back through their Captain Piresram Anongnat (3’) after the successful conversion of the Challenge Goal. Monika Dipi Toppo (7’) was on the scoresheet for the second time making it 3-1 to India.

With five minutes remaining in the first half, Aunjai Natthakarn’s (10’) strike got Thailand back in the game. With a minute remaining in the first half, Aunjai Natthakarn (14’) found the back of the net for Thailand and levelled the scores. (3-3)

In the second half, India kept the momentum and held most of the ball possession. The strikers made dangerous runs inside the striking circle, particularly creating a threat on the left flank. However, it was Thailand who took the lead through Suwapat Konthong (19’). India immediately equalised by in-form Mahima Choudhary (20’) as she flawlessly converted the Challenge Goal.

With five minutes left on the clock, India started showcasing urgency to get in the lead as Monika Dipi Toppo created an opportunity from the left flank, but the ball just went wide. With just a minute left in the game, Ajmina Kujur (30’) gave India the lead.