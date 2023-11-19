India vs Australia, World Cup Final: Kohli, Rahul rebuild after quick wickets

India vs Australia, World Cup Final: Virat Kohli and KL Rahul rebuild India’s innings after Australia dented India with two quick wickets in the blockbuster final of ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, November 19.

India lost Gill in the fifth over but Rohit and Kohli gave India a brisk start. Rohit was looking dangerous but threw away his wicket in an attempt to go over the ropes off a Maxwell delivery in the 10 over. He departed for 47 off 31 balls.

After Rohit’s wicket, in-form Shreyas Iyer started positively with a boundary but got out the next ball while trying to guide a Part Cummins back off length delivery towards slip. He was caught behind by Josh Inglish.

Iyer’s wicket pushed India on the backfoot but KL Rahul and Virat Kohli rebuild the innings with a slow but steady batting display. At the end of 20 overs, India were 115/3 with KL Rahul (19 off 39) and Kohli (39 off 42) were still at the crease.

Earlier, Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and invited Indian captain Rohit Sharma to bat first in the blockbuster final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup.

At the toss, Rohit Sharma said that he would have batted first even if India won the toss and informed India is playing the same team. Australia have also fielded the same team they played against South Africa in the semi-final. Rohit happy to bat first, India plays same team India skipper Rohit Sharma said that he would have batted first had India won the toss. Ashwin has not been included in the side and India, Rohit says, playing the same team. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj Australia wins toss, opts to bowl first Pat Cummins has won the toss and he has invited India to bat first. Australia playing the same team. Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood