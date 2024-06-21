India to tour SA for brief T20I series in November

A day after the BCCI unveiled the 2024-25 home international season for the Indian team, the already-packed cricket calendar on Friday had another addition with the Men-in-Blue set to tour South Africa in November for a brief four-match T20I series.

The series will commence with the first T20I scheduled at Kingsmead in Durban on November 8. Subsequently, the action will shift to Gqeberha for the second match on November 10, followed by fixtures in Centurion on November 13 and Johannesburg on November 15.

The Statesman understands that the matches were part of India’s 2021 tour to the Rainbow nation as the schedule had to be rejigged following the surge of Covid-19 cases in South Africa. India played just three Tests and three ODIs then, and a Cricket South Africa (CSA) statement had said that the T20Is will be “rescheduled for a more opportune time in the new year”. South Africa had won both the Test and ODI series then.

The teams had then agreed to play these matches later but couldn’t find a window even during India’s last tour to South Africa in December 2023 during which the teams played out three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests, all part of the 2023-27 FTP. The T20I and Test series were drawn 1-1, while India won the ODIs 2-1.

It is understood that a series against India could financially boost most cricket boards, and CSA is no different after having declared a loss of R119 million for the last financial year. It is to be noted that the broadcast revenues from a lone T20I could fetch them in excess of R150 million (US $8.4 million).

“I would like to thank the BCCI for their continued support to South Africa’s cricket, and world cricket in general. Any tour by the Indian cricket team to our shores is filled with amazing camaraderie and exciting cricket, and I know our fans will be eagerly awaiting this series which will showcase the exceptional talent from both teams,” said CSA chairperson Lawson Naidoo.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also spoke about the tour, that will mark India’s second consecutive visit to the country in 2024.

“India and South Africa have always shared a deep and strong bond, one that both nations take great pride in. The Indian cricket team has consistently received immense appreciation and love from South African fans, and this sentiment is equally strong among Indian fans towards the South African side. I am confident that the upcoming series will once again highlight the on-field cricketing excellence and deliver enthralling, high-intensity contests,” said Shah.

The short assignment for India is sandwiched between their home Tests against New Zealand and their gruelling tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar series.

Schedule for India’s tour of South Africa:

Nov 8: 1st T20I, Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium

Nov 10: 2nd T20I, Dafabet St George’s Park

Nov 13: 3rd T20I, SuperSport Park

Nov 15: 4th T20I, DP World Wanderers