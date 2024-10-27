RPF pays tribute to its 14 bravehearts across India

The Railway Protection Force paid a tribute to its bravehearts by visiting villages of 14 martyrs across nine Indian states during Martyrs Week 2024.

These 14 personnel had lost their lives in the line of duty over the past year. As a mark of respect and remembrance, RPF officers are visiting the alma maters and native villages of these brave individuals across nine states. These heartfelt tributes are fostering a deep connection between the RPF and the communities that shaped these courageous souls, while also emphasising the importance of their sacrifice.

Among the martyrs being honoured is Nirakar Behera, a head constable from East Coast Railway, who made the supreme sacrifice in Feb 2024 while discharging his duty. A memorial service was held at his alma mater, ME School, Nettanga in Ganjam district of Odisha, on 21 October by RPF personnel of Khurda Road division. The event saw an emotional gathering of his family, friends, and colleagues. His widow, Gitanjali Behera, expressed deep gratitude for the recognition of her husband’s sacrifice.

“Each of these brave souls exemplified the highest ideals of service and sacrifice. Their legacy will forever inspire us to uphold the safety and security of our railways and passengers” said Manoj Yadava, director general, Railway Protection Force.

Across India, RPF is holding similar commemoration programmes in the native villages and schools in honour of the martyrs, spanning various parts of India. Each martyr’s family is being honoured with heartfelt tributes and felicitations, reinforcing that the sacrifices made by their loved ones will never be forgotten.

With activities planned throughout the week, the RPF’s efforts to commemorate its fallen heroes reflect a deep and ongoing commitment to honoring the bravery, sacrifice and dedication of RPF personnel who made the supreme sacrifice to protect the nation’s railway system and the railway passengers. As the force observes Martyrs Week, the indomitable spirit of these heroes continues to echo across the railway lines they so diligently protected, their courage forever etched in history.